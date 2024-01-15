State Sen. Joyce kicks off Valentine’s Day card drive for seniors

The flyer for State Sen. Patrick Joyce's Valentine's Day card drive for seniors. (Photo provided by Patrick Joyce)

State Senator Patrick Joyce, D-Essex, invites 40th district residents of all ages to get creative and donate homemade or store-bought Valentines.

“This card drive is an opportunity for every member of our community to come together and show appreciation for our seniors,” Joyce said. “This is a simple gesture that is bound to brighten the day of seniors around the district, letting them know the community cares about them.”

Joyce is encouraging community members in the area to write Valentine’s Day cards, which can be dropped off or mailed to his district office. Once all the cards have been collected, they will be delivered to various senior facilities in the 40th District.

The collection of Valentine’s Day cards will run through Friday, Feb. 9. Those wishing to participate can drop off cards at Joyce’s office or mail them to his office at 179 S. Wall St., Kankakee, IL 60901.

For more information, residents can contact Joyce’s office at 708-756-0882.

State Sen. Patrick Joyce represents Illinois’ 40th Senate District, which covers portions of Cook, Kankakee, Will and Grundy counties.