January 12, 2024
Shaw Local
Republic Services not picking up garbage Friday or Saturday due to weather

By Shaw Local News Network
A snow plow pushes snow away along Ottawa Avenue on Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024 in Ottawa. (Scott Anderson)

Republic Services will not be picking up trash in Morris on Friday or Saturday due to dangerous weather, snowfall totals and road conditions, according to the City of Morris.

All affected customers will be serviced on their next scheduled service day, and Republic will collect any additional garbage that they have out.

The City of Morris said on its Facebook page Friday that if this week was a scheduled recycling pickup week, it will be pushed back until the week of Jan. 22.

This is being done to keep everyone safe and enable road crews to get the roads cleared, according to the Facebook post.

