January 11, 2024
Shaw Local
Morris High, Elementary and Saratoga schools all closed Friday for storms

By Michael Urbanec
A snow plow pushes snow away along Ottawa Avenue on Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024 in Ottawa.

A snow plow pushes snow away along Ottawa Avenue on Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024 in Ottawa. (Scott Anderson)

Morris Community High School and Morris Elementary will both be having an e-learning day Friday while Saratoga School north of Morris is having a traditional snow day with no e-learning due to the incoming snow storm.

The entirety of Northern Illinois north of U.S. Route 24, which runs through Gridley and El Paso, has been placed under a winter storm warning by the National Weather Service.

The NWS issued its most updated forecast at 4 p.m. Thursday, calling for hazardous traveling conditions Friday morning with snow falling at rates of 1 and 2 inches per hour. A second round of snow will follow Friday afternoon, with areas south of I-80 receiving rain instead of snow. That rain will eventually turn back into snow later in the day.

Morris is at a high risk of receiving more than six inches of snow, according to the NWS report.

The Morris Herald-News will be keeping readers updated on closures throughout the day on Friday.

Grundy CountyEducation
