Minooka High teacher receives national honor

Minooka Community High School teacher Scott Tanaka has been selected as an Educator of the Year finalist by the National Society of High School Scholars.

The society recognizes top educators who demonstrate outstanding dedication to education and a commitment to helping students achieve academic success. Tanaka’s finalist status was announced by society co-founder and President James W. Lewis.

“On behalf of NHSS and our co-founder, Claes Nobel, a member of the family that established the Nobel Prizes, I am honored to recognize the hard work, passion, and commitment that Scott Tanaka has demonstrated to achieve this exceptional level of educational excellence,” Lewis said. “Tanaka is now a member of a unique community of educators, a community that represents our very best hope for the future.”

Lewis said he’s proud to provide lifetime membership to young scholars to promote growth and development, and teachers like Tanaka foster academic success by connecting students with learning experiences and resources.

National Society of High School Scholars educators aim to inspire the community through daily dedication to students, and their commitment to help students achieve academic success.