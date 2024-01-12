Closures, cancellations in Grundy County: January 12, 2024

Roads in Oregon, Illinois earlier this week. Friday into Saturday will see similar visibility issues due to the snowfall and high winds. (Earleen Hinton)

The following schools, organizations and businesses have closed, canceled or modified their schedules Friday, Jan. 12, 2024, in Grundy County as a result of the winter storm warning.

To report a closure, send an email to news@morrisdailyherald.com.

Schools

Coal City Unit 1

Gardner-South Wilmington High School

Immaculate Conception School

Mazon Verona Kinsman Elementary

Minooka Community High School

Minooka Elementary School

Morris Community High School

Morris Elementary

Nettle Creek Elementary

Saratoga School

Events

Channahon Park District’s KidsConnect Preschool

Channahon Park District’s After The Bell Youth Program

Morris YMCA group fitness classes have all been rescheduled

Businesses and Organizations

Grundy County Animal Countrol

Grundy County Highway Building

Grundy County Chamber of Commerce & Industry

Grundy County Courthouse

Grundy Transit System

Morris Area Public Library

We Care of Grundy County

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office has urged those who don’t need to travel Friday to stay home.