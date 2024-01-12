Closures, cancellations in Grundy County: January 12, 2024

The following schools, organizations and businesses have closed, canceled or modified their schedules Friday, Jan. 12, 2024, in Grundy County as a result of the winter storm warning.
To report a closure, send an email to news@morrisdailyherald.com.
Schools
Coal City Unit 1
Gardner-South Wilmington High School
Immaculate Conception School
Mazon Verona Kinsman Elementary
Minooka Community High School
Minooka Elementary School
Morris Community High School
Morris Elementary
Nettle Creek Elementary
Saratoga School
Events
Channahon Park District’s KidsConnect Preschool
Channahon Park District’s After The Bell Youth Program
Morris YMCA group fitness classes have all been rescheduled
Businesses and Organizations
Grundy County Animal Countrol
Grundy County Highway Building
Grundy County Chamber of Commerce & Industry
Grundy County Courthouse
Grundy Transit System
Morris Area Public Library
We Care of Grundy County
The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office has urged those who don’t need to travel Friday to stay home.