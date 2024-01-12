Bitter cold will follow winter storm in Grundy County

A Illinois Department of Transportation snow plow pushes snow on the Veterans Memorial Bridge on Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024 in Ottawa. (Scott Anderson)

Grundy County remains under a winter weather advisory until noon on Saturday now that the National Weather Service has allowed the winter storm warning issued Thursday to expire.

The county isn’t out of the woods yet, though: The advisory could still see a wintry mix of sleet, rain and more snow cover an area that’s already seen between 4 and 6 inches of snow as reported at 9 a.m.

The advisory includes Grundy, Kendall, La Salle, Southern Cook and Will County, and weather is still expected to be treacherous over the next 24-36 hours.

Snow will transition to rain Friday afternoon before transitioning back to snow that evening. The forecast calls for snow, slippery travel, and strong northwesterly winds with additional snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches, mostly Friday evening, according to the NWS.

Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility and gusty winds could bring down tree branches, according to the NWS.

A Lockport resident posted on a Facebook community page a photo of a power line tipped over at Bruce Road and IL Route 171/State Street.

The snow and rain will then be followed by a cold blast that will move in late Saturday, with high temperatures Sunday through Tuesday being in the single digits and overnight lows below zero.

Wind chills will be at dangerous levels of 20 to 30 below zero, according to the NWS.

ComEd reported on Friday morning power outages throughout the eastern Northern Illinois region, including portions of Grundy County.