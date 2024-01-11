Morris Hospital Auxiliary Gala to Support Cardiac Cath Lab

The Morris Hospital Auxiliary will hold its 54th annual Charity Gala starting at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 10, at Jennifer’s Garden, 555 Gore Road, Morris, with proceeds supporting Morris Hospital’s lifesaving interventional cardiovascular services.

The event will begin with cocktails and a silent auction at 5:30 p.m., followed at 7 p.m. by dinner and a live auction. Dancing will follow, with live music provided by Standing Room Only. Black tie is optional.

The live auction will feature spectacular trips, tickets to major Chicago sporting events and other unique items.

Hannah Wehrle, Morris Hospital Auxiliary and Foundation officer, said proceeds from the gala will help support the purchase of a new, $1.7 million cardiac catheterization table and digital radiographic system for Morris Hospital’s cath lab.

The cath lab is where advanced cardiovascular diagnostic testing and interventional procedures are performed, including coronary and peripheral angiography, angioplasty, stenting, and pacemaker and defibrillator implantation, along with interventional radiology special procedures.

“More than two decades ago, Morris Hospital made a commitment to provide advanced cardiovascular services that aren’t typically found in a community hospital setting,” Wehrle said. “This has resulted in lives being saved, especially when someone is having a heart attack.

“The auxiliary is very happy to be supporting the purchase of new equipment for the cath lab in order to [ensure] the continued availability of this lifesaving service for our community.”

Tickets are $175 per person, with seating available in tables of 10. Sponsorship opportunities also are available at various levels.

Reservations can be made by going to morrishospital.org/gala or calling the Morris Hospital Auxiliary at 815-705-7024.

Donations also are welcome from those who would like to help support the cardiac catheterization project but are unable to attend the gala.