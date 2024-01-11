Grundy County Board extends declaration on restrictions for buses carrying migrants from Texas

The Grundy County Board extended its declaration placing restrictions on buses carrying migrants from Texas on Tuesday, passing a resolution similar to the ones already passed in most cities in Grundy County.

State’s Attorney Russ Baker said the ordinance addresses people sending buses with no other plan, leaving the refugees without resources in the cold weather. This ordinance declares it an illegal act that can lead to criminal charges and a $750 fine per passenger. It also allows any seizures or civil recourse as a penalty.

“I felt like we were proactive three years ago when we put the question on the ballot and I felt like we were proactive last month,” said Chairman Chris Balkema. “Kudos to (Board member) Drew (Muffler). He led a lot of that when we made Grundy County a non-sanctuary county.”

The Grundy County Board declared the county a non-sanctuary county at its December board meeting. The county used the declaration a week later in reaction to Kankakee receiving a bus-load of refugees, unprepared and left alone in the cold. The county had signs along I-55 warning bus drivers to keep driving, and they aren’t near Chicago yet.

The board had been working on this resolution for years, and in 2020, it placed a question on the ballot asking residents if the county should work with the federal government when it comes to enforcing immigration laws. Grundy County residents voted 64% in favor of it.

“We want to display kindness and humility, and we want to keep everybody as safe as possible,” Balkema said. “The best way to do that is to continue these proactive measures.”

Balkema said the board can’t allow people to come to Grundy County through this illegal process and be put in harm’s way at a truck stop at 3 a.m.

“The most compassionate path that we can take is the one we’re taking,” Balkema said. “It is to ensure we don’t create a situation where folks sup up here.”

Board Co-Chairman Caleb Counterman said the county has had to respond because there’s been a failure on the state and federal level, and this is the county’s way of mitigating the problem the best they can.

Board member Harold Vota agreed.

“What we’re trying to say is we don’t have the facilities or accommodations for these people when they come in,” Vota said. “It’s information, not a ‘we don’t want you’. We have to emphasize this information.”

Baker said dropping refugees off in Grundy County would be like dropping them off in a cornfield.

“We don’t have a metro line,” Baker said. “We don’t have a bus line. We don’t have empty schools sitting there we could use for warming stations. We don’t have homeless shelters. We don’t have any of those afcilities. What resources we have, we have citizens using pretty much 100% of. We’re sympathetic of the people in the buses. It’s not their fault.”

Muffler said the last thing anyone on the board wants to see is people abandoned and a bus pulling up in Grundy County, which lacks the resources to manage it.