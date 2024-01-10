Sen. Sue Rezin named co-chair of National Conference of State Legislators’ energy committee

State Sen. Sue Rezin, R-Morris, has been appointed as a co-chair of the National Conference of State Legislatures’ Natural Resources, Energy and Environment Standing Committee. (Photo provided by Marcus Durrett)

State Sen. Sue Rezin, R-Morris, has been appointed as a co-chair of the National Conference of State Legislatures’ Natural Resources, Energy and Environment Standing Committee.

“I am honored for the opportunity to serve as the co-chair of NCSL’s Natural Resources, Energy and Environment Standing Committee,” Rezin said in a news release. “As our state and nation continue to navigate the complexities of the ever-evolving energy world, I look forward to working collaboratively with fellow legislators throughout the nation to develop more impactful and informed policies that will help ensure a better energy future.”

The Natural Resources, Energy, and Environment Standing Committee is responsible for protecting states’ interests in federal decisions on everything from agriculture to wastewater including biotechnology, electric grid and transmission, fossil fuels, and nuclear and renewable energy. The committee provides legislators and legislative staff with an opportunity to share and learn from the experiences of other states.

CSL is a bipartisan organization that serves the nation’s 7,383 state lawmakers and more than 30,000 legislative staff, providing research, technical assistance, and opportunities for policymakers to exchange ideas on a variety of issues.