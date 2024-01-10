Grundy Bank offers data privacy tips

In recognition of National Data Privacy Day on Jan. 28, Grundy Bank is urging consumers to take an active role in protecting their data.

“Grundy Bank’s first priority is to protect our customers’ money and their financial data,“ said Kevin Olson, President & CEO of Grundy Bank. ”We use a combination of safeguards to protect our customers’ information, and we encourage our customers to partner with us in that effort.”

To help ensure the safety of personal information, Grundy Bank suggests following these four tips:

Creating complex passwords: Avoid birthdays, pet names and simple passwords like “12345″. Friendly-theft, or theft by someone the victim knows, is the most common type of identity theft or fraud. Don’t share passwords with family members and be mindful of who has access to personal information.

Keep tabs on accounts. Check account activity and online statements often, instead of waiting for the monthly statement. Account-holders are the first line of defense because they can tell right away if a transaction is fraudulent. Sign up for the text or email alerts to be notified of transactions over a certain dollar amount or online transactions. If they notice unusual or unauthorized activity, they need to notify their bank right away. When a customer report an unauthorized transaction in a timely matter, the bank will cover the loss and take measures to protect the account.

Stay alert online. Be sure computers and mobile devices are equipped with up-to-date anti-virus and malware protection. Never give out personal financial information in response to an unsolicited email, no matter how official it may seem. The bank will never email asking for a password, PIN, or account information. Only open links and attachments from trusted sources. When submitting financial information on a website, look for the padlock or key icon at the top or bottom of your browser, and make sure the Internet address begins with “https.” This signals that information is secure during transmission.

Protect mobile devices. Use the passcode lock on smartphones and other devices. This will make it more difficult for thieves to access information if the device is lost or stolen. Before donating, selling or trading a mobile device, be sure to wipe it using specialized software or using the manufacturer’s recommended technique. Some software allows people to wipe devices remotely if it is lost or stolen. Use caution when downloading apps, as they may contain malware and avoid opening links and attachments, especially from unknown senders.

Tips for Victims:

Those suspecting they’re a victim of fraud and suspect their personal information has been compromised should take the following steps:

· Call the bank and credit card issuers immediately so they can take necessary steps to protect the account.

· File a police report and call the fraud unit of the three credit-reporting companies.

· Contact the three major credit bureaus to place a fraud alert on credit records:

o Equifax, www.Equifax.com, 1-800-525-6285

o Experian, www.Experian.com, 1-888-397-3742

o TransUnion, www.TransUnion.com, 1-800-680-7289

· Keep a log of all the contacts you make with authorities regarding the matter. Write down names, titles, and phone numbers in case there’s a need to contact them again in the future.

· Contact the FTC’s ID Theft Consumer Response Center at 1-877-ID THEFT (1-877-438-4338) or www.ftc.gov/idtheft.

Grundy Bank is a leading community bank in Grundy County that is dedicated to providing hometown service while offering big bank products to their clients. Grundy Bank is proud to say they have served Grundy County and southern Will County for 160 years with their financial needs. For locations and information on Grundy Bank call 815-942-0130 or visit grundy.bank.