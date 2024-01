The flyer asking for votes to decide what movies are shown during the 2024 Movies in the Park series. (Photo provided by City of Morris)

The City of Morris and the Morris Area Public Library are asking the public for its help in deciding what movies show for the 2024 Movies in the Park series, which will start back up in the summer at Goold Park.

To take the survey, either scan the QR code on the attached flyer or visit morrislibrary.com. Each voter gets to select two movies.

Movies include “A Bug’s Life,” “Honey, I Shrunk the Kids,” “Minions,” “Lightyear,” “Up,” “The Wizard of Oz” and “The Sandlot.”