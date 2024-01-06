We Care offers healthy relationship classes for adolescents

The flyer for the healthy relationships for adolescents courses offered by We Care of Grundy County and Guardian Angels Community Services. (Photo provided by We Care of Grundy County)

We Care of Grundy County and Guardian Angels Community Services are partnering to offer a free four-week class exploring healthy relationships for adolescents from 4th-8th grade.

Classes begin from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 26 and meet every Monday night until Monday, March 18, all at We Care of Grundy County, 530 Bedford Rd. Soft drinks and snacks will be provided.

Topics include “Building Ourselves Up- Self-esteem and self-worth, Healthy vs. Unhealthy Relationships, Building Healthy Relationships- Boundaries, Building Healhy Relationships- Communication, and Putting it All Together.”

This program is free. To register a child, call 815-942-6389.