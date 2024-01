The Knights of Columbus and Versiti Blood Center will hold a blood drive from 7 a.m. to noon Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024 at St. Ann’s Catholic Church, 24500 S. Navajo Drive in Channahon. (Graphic provided by Versiti Blood Center of Illinois)

The Knights of Columbus and Versiti Blood Center will hold a blood drive from 7 a.m. to noon Saturday, Jan. 20 at St. Ann’s Catholic Church, 24500 S. Navajo Drive in Channahon.

Appointments are preferred, but walk-ins are also welcome. Please make sure to eat a health meal and drink plenty of water before donating.