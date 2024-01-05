E-cigarette use no longer permitted at indoor public spaces

E-cigarettes, also called vapes, are a form of electronic nicotine delivery systems that are battery-operated smoking devices that can resemble regular cigarettes.

The Grundy County Health Department said Thurday that e-cigarette use is no longer allowed in indoor public spaces in Illinois.

This law went into effect with the new year thanks to a new law signed by Governor JB Pritzker. The Grundy County Health Department said the Illinois Department of Public Health supports the intent of the new law, which is one of several taking effect in the New Year that will improve public health across the state.

The news release said this law was made possible by House Bill 1540, which was sponsored by Rep. Camille Lilly (D- Oak Park) and Sen. Julie Morrison (D- Deefield), which adds e-cigarettes to the list of items prohibited in the Smoke Free Illinois Act. The Smoke Free Illinois Act was passed in 2008.

“E-cigarettes contain nicotine and other chemicals which can be harmful to both those who use them and those who are exposed to them,” said IDPH Director Dr. Sameer Vohra. “Just like smoking, vaping can lead to lung damage and nicotine addiction. We applaud the General Assembly and Gov. Pritzker for their leadership to ensure that public spaces in Illinois are safe, clean environments for everyone.”

Bars, restaurants and other retail establishments can get more information on the law’s requirements, and download signage for establishments, at smoke-free.illinois.gov. Consumers can use the same website to register complaints if they see non-compliance with the ban.