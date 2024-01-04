Morris High’s Prom Fest hosts musical bingo fundraiser

The Morris Community High School Prom Fest is calling all T-Birds and Pink Ladies to join them at their musical bingo fundraiser at 7 p.m. Saturday, January 13, at the Eagles Hall, 120 Liberty St. in Morris.

Doors open at 5 p.m. and bingo starts at 7 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to come dressed as their favorite Grease characters or in 1950s attire if they wish. Tickets are $24 and include one bingo card per round, appetizers, dancing, trivia, games and songs from the 50′s through the 1990′s. All proceeds benefit the Morris High School Prom Festival that provides a safe, alcohol and drug free environment for students to enjoy following their prom dance.

The MCHS Prom Fest was established in 1994 and has been providing a safe, substance-free post prom celebration for Morris High School students since its inception. The Prom Fest Committee consists of parent volunteers that work together to raise funds in order to provide an evening of fun and activities for local students. This year’s Prom Fest celebration will be held on Saturday, April 20, at Funway in Batavia. Students are bussed with parent chaperones on charter buses directly from the prom dance to the venue where they can enjoy bowling, laser tag, bumper cars, roller skating, mini-golf, and lots of other fun attractions and games. To conclude the evening, students and chaperones are then transported back to the high school.

“The goal of this event is to provide the students with an environment where they can hang out with their dates and friends in a controlled and safe atmosphere with something for everyone to enjoy,” said Prom Fest President Jen Knudson. “They don’t have to drive or worry about making any plans for the evening. We do all the planning for them, so they can enjoy every minute of their prom experience.”

She said fundraising and sponsorships are vital to the committee’s ability to offer the event year after year.

“Most people don’t realize that the majority of the funds used to provide this event comes from our ability to fund-raise,” Knudson said. “We rely on the generosity of our community and sponsors to ensure all students are able to attend. Not only does this keep our kids safe, but it also gives parents peace of mind and comfort knowing their kids will be safe throughout the evening. As a parent myself, that means the world to me.”

Reserve tickets today at https://tinyurl.com/mchspromfestmusicalbingo. Those attending must be 21 years of age or older. For more information about MCHS Prom Fest or to inquire about donation or sponsorship opportunities email them at morrispromfest@gmail.com or visit their Facebook page.