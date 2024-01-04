January 04, 2024
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsThe SceneeNewspaperObituariesEvent CalendarThe First Hundred MilesGames and Puzzles

Grundy County Health Department offers food protection manager course

By Shaw Local News Network
The Grundy County Administration Center at 1320 Union St. in Morris.

The Grundy County Administration Center at 1320 Union St. in Morris. (Michael Urbanec)

The Grundy County Health Department is offering in-person certified food protection manager courses from 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 18, Thursday, April 18, Thursday, July 18 and Tuesday, Oct. 15.

These courses cost $170, which includes the course, test and textbook.

Advanced registration is required, and can be found at grundyhealth.com. Registration is accepted until the day prior to the class date.

For more information, contact the Grundy County Health Department at 815-941-3115 or visit its website.

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois