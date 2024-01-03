We Care of Grundy County beats goal, raises $31,393 in 2023 bell-ringing campaign

Members of the Rotaract Club of Morris ring bells outside Walmart in Morris. (Photo provided by We Care of Grundy County)

We Care of Grundy County has wrapped up its annual holiday bell-ringing campaign, announcing that it has raised $31,393 and beaten its goal of $30,000.

We Care Director Eric Fisher told the Morris Herald-News that this money helps the organization operate and help people throughout the year with things like rent assistance, mortgage assistance, utility assistance and other similar things. The money that’s raised in Grundy County stays in Grundy County.

“It was nice and warm this year,” Fisher said. “We only had a few cold days so that was really helpful. It was a lot easier on the volunteers.”

Fisher said on top of all the change, bell ringers received three or four gold commemorative coins and a few silver coins that ended up holding quite a bit of value.

“It was a really generous year and the people were out there having fun,” Fisher said. “We had people dress up in costumes, and we had people carol and sing. There are some families that make it a tradition and it’s just a lot of fun. We really appreciate the volunteers.”

We Care of Grundy County is a Salvation Army service extension, which Fisher said means it partners with the Salvation Army. The money that’s raised is put into a Salvation Army account that We care draws checks out of to operate.