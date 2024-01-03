Seneca boys basketball going old school - literally - this Friday night

Frank Diss (21) leaps for a rebound over a Marseilles basketball player as Joe Billy (22) looks on in a 1959 Seneca Fighting Irish boys basketball game. The Irish will be playing this Friday's game against Henry-Senachwine in their old gym at the West Campus and welcoming back basketball alumni who played in that gym. (Seneca yearbook photo)

The Seneca High School Fighting Irish boys basketball program is going “old school.”

This Friday, Jan. 5, Seneca will be hosting an Irish Basketball Reunion during the Tri-County Conference regular-season game against Henry-Senachwine at the West Campus (old school) for any Fighting Irish player who played varsity basketball in that gym, which was the team’s home from 1950-1980.

Former players will have reserved seating behind the current Fighting Irish bench and will be recognized between the JV and varsity games. Basketball alumni and their families will be admitted at no charge. Players are asked to check in at the admission desk when they arrive.

The JV game will start at 5:30 p.m., with the varsity contest tipping off at approximately 7 p.m.

Following the games, there will be a reception for all players in the community room after the game to share stories and memories of seasons gone by.

Anyone with questions is welcome to contact Seneca High School at 815-357-5000.