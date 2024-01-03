Grundy County’s first baby of 2024 is here

Joshua and Jessica Vanderzanden with their newborn, Beckett Cole Vanderzanden. (Photo provided by Morris Hospital)

Beckett Cole Vanderzanden is the first baby born in Grundy County in 2024, and he arrived at 3:23 a.m. on New Years Day.

Beckett is the son of Jessica and Joshua Vanderzanden of Minooka.

He was delivered by Morris Hospital OBGYN Dr. Leticia Setrini-Best, and weighed 5 pounds, 10 ounces, and measured 19 inches in length. He has a big brother, Daulton, who is 7 years old.

With Beckett’s Jan. 31 due date, his parents never expected their son would be Grundy County’s first baby of 2024.

“He decided to come earlier than we expected, but we are thrilled,” Jessica sad. “The experience as a whole was phenomenal.”

As Grundy County’s first baby of 2024, Baby Beckett was showered with gifts organized through the Grundy County Chamber of Commerce, including baby announcements from Allegra Printing; gift certificates from Country Farmhouse, Grundy County Chamber of Commerce, State Representative Jed Davis, and Sherwood Oaks Cafe; gift baskets from the Coal City Public Library District, United Way of Grundy County, Sweet Tooth, and Step by Step Child Care Center; a onesie from the Contractors Association of Will & Grundy Counties; a three month membership and bibs from the Morris Community YMCA; and a handmade baby afghan and hat, baby toy and spoon from the Morris Hospital Auxiliary.