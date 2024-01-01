Grundy County’s biggest stories of 2023

Every new year brings with a change far greater than just the new higher number on the calendar, but Grundy County’s 2023 was more about what stayed the same.

Multiple local meetings had large gatherings of residents arguing against incoming industry and development with the hopes of keeping their town safe and preserving the community. Channahon’s meeting with TransChicago, a semi truck dealership out headquartered in Elburn, had 160 residents attend the meeting against the development.

Seneca, while not in Grundy County, had a similar situation. Over two dozen concerned residents crowded into an unsuspecting Plan Commission meeting in May to express concern over a potential Illinois and Michigan Oil barge operation coming to the area, which would have had major implications for Morris. That agenda item ended up being removed before the meeting, as the Plan Commission felt unprepared to make a ruling.

There could be a lot more concerns coming up: Canadian National has plans for an intermodal railyard in Channahon and Minooka that have yet to be presented in full. Meetings on that topic, and many others, will surely be packed with concerned residents.

Then there are the things that are temporarily staying the same against anyone’s choices. The Morris Community High School Board mulled over putting a referendum for a new building on the March ballot, which would see the district bond out for $126 million. The board passed, but the issues with the school won’t just disappear. Meanwhile, a survey conducted by the district shows a 50/50 split in support for a new building, and there are concerns that garnering public support while in the midst of a potential mascot-changing will be difficult. That said, something has to be done.

Visiting grandchildren play in the Chapin Park as shown in the July 12, 1973 edition of the Morris Daily Herald. (Photo contributed by Matt Laker)

The new Morris Hospital YMCA is one project that has gotten off the ground, and is now in the midst of being built out at 2200 Dupont Ave. near Morris Elementary. Officials broke ground in June, but work continues on as it charges forward to an opening in 2025.

2023 was an important year for celebrating Morris’ history, as the Morris Theatre Guild celebrated 50 years of entertainment with its Spring show, “The Big 5-Oh.” The celebration continued further when state Sen. Sue Rezin, R-Morris and state Rep. Jed Davis, R-Yorkville, stopped by to present the members with a proclamation commemorating the anniversary.

The past is important to Morris residents, and that includes Matt Laker, a Manhattan, Ill. native who moved to Morris as an adult. He’s since started work at the Weitz Café, but his passion project is the Morris History Club. There, he highlights old editions of the then Morris Daily Herald and other local newspapers while sharing the nostalgia. He updates that page daily, and Laker’s most recent series of posts features the old holiday gift guide, a fun look back at how Christmas shopping used to be done in the 1970s.

Meanwhile, a Minooka church made history in a terrifying way. The Apostolic International Church at 205 W. Church St. was the victim of a terrible July storm that saw two EF1 tornadoes make their way through Minooka. Everyone made it out safe, but there were people in the church at the time the storm took part of the roof off the building.

This list is not comprehensive, and there are certainly some things left off but three stories remain that are unforgettable. The first of those three involves the Illinois Natural History Survey.

A biologist with the Illinois River Biological Station holds up a 109 pound carp pulled from the Illinois River near Morris. (Photo contributed by Jason DeBoer)

Commercial netters working on the Illinois River to reduce invasive carp broke their own record twice in a span of a few days, first catching a 90-pound carp and then catching a 109-pound carp the very next day. From the picture, the silver carp looked to be nearly five feet long. Ecologist Jason DeBoer said silver carp get that large because they’re indeterminate growers, meaning they never stop growing until the end of their life.

This next story comes from Dave Fidlin, a contributor to the Morris Herald-News who was able to catch up with YouTuber Kyle Hill. Hill took a guided tour of the Dresden Generating Station and made a video documenting it, showing how safe nuclear energy can be. The video can be viewed at https://youtu.be/lhHHbgIy9jU?si=ybyipvhYV44AWVd5. Hill titled the video “I Kissed Nuclear Waste to Prove a Point,” and then he did.

Heroes and Helpers 2023 Officer Jacob Wessels with the Illinois Conservation Police helps Dylan size up a new t-shirt. (Michael Urbanec)

The last story involves Grundy County Heroes and Helpers and its annual Shop with a Local Hero event. Anyone who took a trip to Walmart the morning of Saturday, Dec. 9 might’ve been concerned to see so many police and firefighters walking around the store. These police and firefighters were there, though, to take local kids shopping. Heroes and Helpers is an organization that takes kids from difficult backgrounds shopping to make their Christmas a little more merry.

Keep up with the Morris Herald-News in 2024 for many more stories, like the Thank You, Teachers editions that’ll be coming out in May and all the planned projects that should be getting their start. There’s a lot to cover and a lot to get to, but at least there’s a whole year to do it. That’s plenty of time.