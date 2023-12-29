Morris Public Library now has mental health kits

The Morris Area Public Library now has mental health kits, bags full of items that kids and adults can check out that will help them cope with difficult life situations ranging from doctor’s appointments, the death of a pet, divorce, and more.

Library Director Resa Mai spoke to the Morris Herald-News about these kits back in October.

“We got a grant from Sanford and Abel Trusts and the Community Foundation of Grundy County for these kits you can check out,” Mai said. “They’re for if a child has to go to the hospital or to the doctor, they’ll have these books in there that explain what doctors do and why they’re good.”

The bag for doctor’s appointments will include things like a stethoscope, which the child can play with beforehand and kids books that help them understand why seeing a doctor is important. There are also books and items in these bags that will aid adults and teens with things like grieving and dealing with the loss of a pet.

“I think it’s really cool because they also come with conversation cards for talking to your teens,” Mai said. “Sometimes, divorce is easier for younger kids to understand than teens.”

There are also kits for those who have a loved one incarcerated, welcoming an adopted family member, welcoming a pet and more.

These kits are now available at the Morris Area Public Library, 604 Liberty St. For more information, call 815-942-6880.