St. Juvin VFW continues Christmas Blankets for Vets tradition

St. Juvin Post members (from left) Commander James “Hoppy” Phillips and Jr.Vice-Commander Jim Richards present one of the commemorative throws to a Marine vet at the Pointe in Morris. (Photo provided by St. Juvin VFW Post 1336)

St. Juvin Post 1336 VFW members visited veterans in assisted living, skilled care and memory care facilities in Dwight and Morris over the holidays to share blankets, keeping up a tradition held since 2013.

Each blanket has a custom label that reads “the members of St. Juvin Post 1336 Veterans of Foreign Wars of the United States present this throw to you as a symbol of your service to a grateful nation.”

The VFW awarded 19 blankets this year, and awarded an additional 12 during the rest of the year for a total of 31. The program has awarded 628 blankets since the beginning. The money for this program is raised by the VFW’s poppy events, raffles and donations from benefactors, Tom Fulton, Berkot’s Super Foods, Babe’s Tap, Don’s Beer Store, Mustachio’s, MinitMart, Whitmore Ace hardware, Casey’s and the rest of the community.

The program started in 2013 when WWII veteran Bill Finn, Korean War veteran Sheridan Bailey and Vietnam veteran Gary Simons wanted to see if a personalized tapestry throw with a branch of the veterans service logo would be a good replacement for a prior program. This program was conceived by then Post Commander Charlie Brown’s wife, Kathy, and has been very well received.