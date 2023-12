From Left Jr. Vice Commander Jim Richards at the foot of the casket and Earl “Shorty” Fatlan at the head with Commander James “Hoppy” Phillips reading the 13 folds as Cub Scouts from Pack 466 prepare to fold the casket flag. (BOMBA )

St. Juvin VFW Post 1336 in Coal City spent the day on Tuesday, Nov. 14 showing Cub Scouts Pack 446 of Coal City a proper ceremonial flag demonstration with a reading of the significance of the 13 folds.

Member Earl Fatlan, Vice Commander Jim Richards and Commander James Phillips instructed the kids with the new standardized presentation of the folded flag to the next of kin.

Cub Scouts, under the directions of their pack leaders Ryan and Katlyn Foster, also participated in a folding.