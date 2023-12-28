Morris Hospital names December Fire Starter of the Month

Dawn Youngquist knew Morris Hospital as a good place to work when she was searching for a job nearly five years ago, and she was a natural fit with her 25 years of experience in the cleaning industry.

She applied for the position knowing that, and she’s been a well-respected employee since her first day, known for keeping her units clean and organized. In recognition of this, Youngquist has been named the December Fire Starter of the Month.

Along with excellent cleaning and organizing, Supervisor Sue Raikes said that Youngquist is a major asset to the hospital.

“Dawn is always willing to help anyone she can, and she is someone that can be depended on to do great work,” said Raikes. “Dawn’s top priority is always patient care. She works incredibly hard to make sure her units are cleaned so the patient has a good experience from the start.”

Youngquist is assigned to the family birthing suites, and staff credit her as a huge asset to making things run smoothly.

“Dawn is an amazing employee who brings a positive outlook into our department every day,” said OB Technician Lori Coble. “She is always willing to help us in any way she can and that helps us in our times of need.”

Youngquist credits her work ethic to the compassion she feels for patients. She said the hospital’s cleanliness provides a first impression, and she works hard to make sure every patient has a great experience.

“When I clean the rooms, I treat it like my own family member was going to be the person checking in,” said Youngquist. “I want every patient to walk into their room and know that someone took the time to clean it properly for them.”

In early civilizations, fire starters were individuals who had the important job of keeping the flame alive.