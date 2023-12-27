Residents safe, uninjured after Tuesday fire severely damages home

Firefighters work on knocking down a fire at 105 Fawn Ct. in Morris. (Photo provided by the Morris Fire Protection and Ambulance District)

A home at 105 Fawn Ct. in Morris suffered severe fire damage and was left uninhabitable Tuesday after firefighters arrived to find fire and smoke on all three stories.

Morris firefighters arrived at 4:17 p.m. to the home unoccupied and engulfed in flame. The residents were out of the house and the pets all made it out safely, with a dog running around outside as the firefighters got there.

“It’s devastating for people to experience,” said Assistant Fire Chief Dave Wiechen. “But they were thankful to get the animals out. The fire chief got down there first and told me they were very worried about the animals.”

Wiechen said the cause of the fire is not yet known.