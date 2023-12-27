Proctor and Gamble donates coats, gloves to United Way of Grundy County

Proctor and Gamble’s Greater Chicago Fulfillment Center in Morris has donated coats, gloves and other warm attire to the United Way of Grundy County, which was then sent to the organization’s partner agencies who serve the most vulnerable residents.

“We appreciate Procter & Gamble and its employees for their in-kind donations to help others in our community,” said Karen Nall, Executive Director, United Way of Grundy County. “This is just one example of how they make a difference and give back to those in need.”

United Way of Grundy County annually supports vital programs that address: basic human needs, health, education, income stability, mental health services, homeless prevention, crisis intervention, domestic violence programs, disability services, transportation, and disaster relief for youth, individuals, families, seniors, and veterans.

For more information contact the United Way of Grundy County at (815) 942-4430, visit their website at www.UWGrundy.org or find them on Facebook.