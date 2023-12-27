Grundy County Emergency Management installs digital alerting devices in vehicles

A simulated notification from the new pre-emptive digital alert system. (Photo provided by Grundy County Emergency Management Agency)

The Grundy County Emergency Management Agency started installing HAAS Alert’s Safety Cloud digital alerting system in its vehicles on Monday, Dec. 18.

The driving public in and around Grundy County will now receive pre-emptive digital alerts via in-dash systems in multiple brands, including Dodge, Ram, Jeep and Chrysler vehicles as well as Apple Maps and Waze mobile applications.

These alerts are activated when the emergency lights are in use, and will assist in making sure drivers adhere to the Illinois Move Over laws. This new system should significantly reduce collision risks as emergency management responds to accidents on the road.

This purchase was made possible by donations from industrial, communities, community service organizations and citizen partners.