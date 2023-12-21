Grundy County honors sheriff’s deputies reaching milestones

The Grundy County Board recently honored two sheriff’s deputies who you are at different points in their careers.

Deputy Ken Unland is retiring after a 22-year career as a patrol deputy. Unland was hired in 2001 by Sheriff Jim Olson and has served as a traffic crash reconstructionist, DARE instructor, student resource officer, and member of the traffic enforcement unit, according to a news release posted by the sheriff’s office.

Also recognized this month by the county board was the sheriff’s department ‘s newest hire, Deputy Alex Haberkamp.

Haberkamp is no stranger to the sheriff’s office as he has been working as a correctional officer in the county jail for the past few years, according to the release. He joins the patrol division and will attend the police academy starting in January, according to the release.