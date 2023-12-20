Grundy County department collects toys, bikes and more for children in need

The Grundy County Land Use Department collected over 100 boxes of toys and other gifts and 25 bags of stuffed animals, six bikes, and many large kitchen sets and baby equipment for a local gift drive for children. (Provided by the Grundy County Land Use Dept.)

The Grundy County Land Use Department completed a gift drive for local children in need this holiday season thanks to donations from individuals, schools, and local community groups.

The department was able to fill over 100 boxes of gently used toys, books, games, 25 bags of stuffed animals, collected six bikes, and also many large kitchen sets and baby equipment, according to a news release from the department.

The following libraries throughout the area served as collection sites:

Coal City Public Library – 85 N. Garfield, Coal City

Morris Public Library – 604 Liberty, Morris

Minooka Three Rivers Library – 109 N. Wabena, Minooka

Channahon Three Rivers Library – 25207 W. Channahon Drive, Channahon

Fossil Ridge Library – 386 W. Kennedy Road, Braidwood

Park Pointe cleaned and sanitized the stuffed animals that were donated, according to the release.

The Land Use Department expressed special thanks to River’s Edge Academy for all their help from the dedicated students on the day that Rotary International picked up the toys.

This year the toys were received and distributed by Church of Hope, Gardner, St. Francis of Christ the King Monastery in Lemont, Arcadia Nursing Home, Morris, and to multiple churches distributed by Rotary International Chicago Branch, according to the release.

Elf Beth and Santa Bob from the Land Use Department who, without their care and dedication, this event would not have occurred.

Any questions, contact Heidi Miller at (815) 941-3229 or email hmiller@grundycountyil.gov.