Community Pulse: Reflecting on the end of the year

It’s always important to acknowledge good deeds being done and the people who do them. The end of year is a perfect opportunity for the United Way of Grundy County to reflect upon all the good things happening and to recognize those who help make a difference.

There are many reasons to be grateful but one thing that is very notable is our donors. Without the generous support we receive from local businesses, corporate partners and their employees, in addition to the many individuals and families in our community, we would not be able to do what we do. The support received throughout the year is why we are able to fund nearly 50 vital programs in Grundy County. No matter the amount, the donations we receive are critical for meeting our goals and fulfilling our mission for improving the health, education and financial stability for those in need in our community.

Another special recognition to make is for our funded Community Partner Agencies. These local non-profit organizations are the “boots on the ground” providers of over 35,000 units of service of vital programs that we fund annually. Their dedicated representatives give their heart and soul to assist those in need in our community with a variety of programs that address: basic human needs, education, school readiness, youth development, health, mental health, crisis intervention, domestic violence, homelessness, transportation and disaster relief for youth, families, low-income individuals, persons with disabilities, seniors and veterans.

Volunteers are also important to our United Way and we are thankful for everyone who volunteers throughout the year. Whether it is by helping out in our office, assisting with a fundraising event, participating in a project for one of our Partner Agency’s, or by serving on our Board of Directors; volunteers are truly invaluable.

I am especially grateful to the volunteer members of our Board of Directors. These dedicated and passionate group of individuals exhibit great leadership, skill, and knowledge to help carry out our mission. I am sure many of you know a few of our members of our Board. They are leaders in the community. They are our neighbors, friends, and co-workers. These individuals demonstrate great compassion, care, and concern for those in need in our community, not only in their role as Board Members for our United Way, but also the Grundy County community through their charitable giving, volunteerism, and assistance to help others throughout the year.

Our Executive members include: President Christina Van Yperen, Vice-President Chris Spencer, Treasurer/Secretary Katie Bodine, and Past President Paul Nordstrom. Members of the Board of Directors include: Dan Duffy, Jeff Heap, J.C. Lawson, Heidi Lawton, Tawnya Mack, Randy Matravers, Paula Mercer, John Roundtree and Scott Shannon. I am truly grateful for our Board of Directors for their commitment, governance, and guidance. Their commitment and leadership is what drives our organization to creating opportunities that positively impact so many lives in our Grundy County communities.

As the end of year nears, I thank everyone who has donated, volunteered and helped to make life better for those in need. I look forward to the New Year, which means new opportunities to make a difference in Grundy County.

For more information about the United Way of Grundy County, call (815) 942-4430, email Info@UWGrundy.org, visit www.UWGrundy.org, and find us on Facebook.