Minooka High School recognizes Student of the Term honorees

Minooka Community High School recognized this year’s second quarter Student of the Term honorees on Tuesday, Dec. 12 at MCHS South Campus.

The Student of the Term program, which recognizes one student (9th - 12th grade) from each department based on nominations by teachers and staff, celebrates individual students for their efforts and accomplishments. Students are nominated on the basis of their individual accomplishments in the classroom for such things as, but not limited to: Achieving a personal standard of excellence or character, performing in a unique manner, achieving extraordinary test scores, writing outstanding papers, and making exceptional contributions to the class. Honorees, their parents, and nominating teachers participate in a special recognition breakfast at MCHS. Minooka Community High School celebrates Students of the Term four times each academic year.

Honorees included: Freshman Dana Arreola (nominated by Samantha Reick, world language/music/art), senior Kalyn Babej (nominated by Jennifer Hamiti, Student services), world language/music/art), junior Kira Cailteux (nominated by Jon Ryan, support staff), junior Palmer Calvey (nominated by Liz Sherrick, PE/health/driver education), freshman Savannah DuBois (nominated by Sam Pavelka, science), junior Jayden Espinoza (nominated by Maia Barrera, mathematics), junior Lindsay Morton (nominated by Becky Nemeth, English), senior Oyunomin Naranjargal (nominated by Chris Tagler, CTE), freshman Natalie Nolan (nominated by Ryan Pawlak, PE/health/driver education), junior Jordan Rogowski (nominated by Josh Bell, social studies), sophomore Edgar Ruiz (nominated by George Shimko, special education), and junior Jaidyn Shannon, (nominated by Jenny Wicevic, REACH program).