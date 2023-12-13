A look back at Financial Literature in 2023

Financial responsibility is an essential skill that can greatly benefit individuals throughout their lifetime, yet it is often overlooked at times. To assist with financial responsibility and literacy in our local communities, Grundy Bank has partnered up with local high schools, social services organizations, Grundy County Special Ed Co-Op as well as summer camps in and around Grundy County. Bank employees present on different forms of financial literacy to different age groups whether it’s during a bank tour or when visiting schools.

“For the last three years I have been partnering with Grundy Bank to help educate my students on personal finance topics,” said Nicholas Virgl, Business Education Teacher at Morris Community High School. “Over 400 students have participated in the real-world simulations that have been possible by Grundy Bank. They have thoroughly enjoyed these learning opportunities and I look forward to continuing my partnership with Grundy Bank to make these possible.”

These partnerships have been and continue to be a great success, through the local high schools there has been a total of 13 teachers who have utilized the financial literacy platform called Banzai. There has been classroom presentations presented by employees of Grundy Bank, a virtual simulation game from Banzai and the use of classroom workbooks free of charge which has been made possible due to Grundy Bank and their Banzai sponsorship. Since 2021, there has been a total of 980 students reached as well as a total of 770 hours students spent with the Banzai online financial learning platform.

Students from Minooka REACH visit Grundy Bank to learn about financial literacy. (Photo provided by Grundy Bank)

In 2023, Illinois Valley Industries, Step by Step Child Care Summer Camp and Minooka High School’s REACH/Transition Program also had the opportunity to visit Grundy Bank. These groups were given the chance to gain deeper insight into checking accounts while also actively engaging in the learning process by asking questions. Additionally, they were able to observe how a currency counter works, learn about various types of security measures to protect money and were able to tour the vault.

“The GCSEC (Grundy County Special Ed Co-Op) transition students had the opportunity to learn about setting up personal bank accounts, as well as the responsibilities that come with working in a bank,” said, Katie Arellano, ID REACH Transition at Lakewood Commons. “Additionally, they gained knowledge on the appearance of coins and bills and even got to see the impressive vault door. This was all made possible through the generosity of Grundy Bank, and we are truly grateful for this valuable experience.”

Employees from the operations department, commercial and consumer lending department and management team have had the opportunity to go inside the classroom and educate students about proper budgeting, saving, credit cards, interest, credit score, different types of loans as well as financial character and the definition behind that, all of which are important as they begin to enter adulthood.

“Interacting with students and answering their questions during conversations is crucial. As students approach the age of 18 and start deciding on their next steps, whether it be college, trade school or entering adulthood, it is important to consider the significance of different loans as well as interest, proper saving and learning an appropriate budget. Being financially responsible at a young age can have a positive impact on one’s future. It is an investment in oneself that can pay off in the long run.” Said, Randy Matravers, AVP & Consumer Lending Officer with Grundy Bank.

Kids in the Step by Step Summer Program learn about financial literacy. (Photo provided by Grundy Bank)

It’s crucial to understand that being financially responsible is not a one-time event but a continuous process that needs to be practiced and requires self-discipline and accountability. Neglecting your finances can have a result in financial challenges in the future.

For more information on bank tours or school visits contact Christine Mendez, Marketing & Sales Director at (815) 513—2241 or email cmendez@grundy.bank. For more information on youth and money visit https://www.aba.com/advocacy/community-programs/consumer-resources/kids-money.