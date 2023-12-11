Community Pulse: The holidays are Morris’ time to shine

Thirty years ago, a group of committed business leaders came together to further cement Morris’ place in our changing local economy. It was a time when big box stores were expanding their reach, providing convenience, selection and economies of scale that attracted consumers who had grown up buying nearly everything in their neighborhoods. Unemployment was still recovering, and the web start-up era was just beginning. Downtown Morris was reinventing itself to remain relevant. One effort born of this era was Home for the Holidays, a local shopping movement that has evolved with the times and kicks off a season that is Morris’ time to shine.

Home for the Holidays took place Nov. 24 to 26. This Hallmark-like weekend reminded residents and visitors that a respite from loud and commercial resides within our community. Morris offers charm, warmth and a slower pace people crave. Special touches to our downtown like new stunning planters, warm overhead lights on Liberty Street and breathtaking window displays set the tone for a very successful and well-attended event. We thank the many people and businesses who made it possible.

Through the New Year, there is no shortage of holiday activity to drive local shopping and quality of life. The wildly popular Midnight in Morris shopping event returned Dec. 1. The Winterfest Market on Liberty Street brought shoppers out last Sunday with a new, familiar host: 3 French Hens. It resulted in a great weekend of sales for retail stores and restaurants.

Goold Park is the backdrop for this second annual Holiday in the Park from 3 to 6 p.m. Dec. 16. Enjoy visits and photos with Santa under the decorated bandshell, coffee and cocoa from the Alpine Coffee trailer and carols while skaters take to the free ice rink. Each weekend until Dec. 23, Santa will welcome kids to his house on Illinois Avenue – a treasured tradition.

When visitors and residents attend events or spend a day in Morris, they also eat, purchase gas and spend dollars throughout town. By spurring other sales, our Downtown is an anchor for economic development benefiting businesses across our community.

Winter initiatives hosted by the city are funded by local businesses through sponsorship. Additionally, a portion of the City’s healthy Hotel & Motel Tax Fund aids in year-round marketing and promotion of our area as a great place to visit and do business.

The growth and development strategies put in place in recent years are working. The proof is in the numbers. The City Council approved the audit this month for fiscal 2022. Sales revenues exceeded $10 million – a new record for Morris and a 12.6% increase over the previous year. By increasing revenue from other sources, Morris was able to lower its tax levy, reducing the burden on residents two years in a row.

Our community remains vibrant because of the people in it. This season is a reminder of their commitment – as volunteers, elected leaders, staff, and businesses owners – to making Morris a special place to live, work and do business.