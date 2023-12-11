Carbon Hill School Museum hosts 23rd annual Holiday Open House on Sunday, Dec. 17

The classroom decorations at the 2022 Carbon Hill School Museum open house. (Photo provided by the Carbon Hill School Museum)

The Carbon Hill School Museum is hosting its 23rd annual Holiday Open House from noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday, December 17 at 875 N. Second St., Carbon Hill.

Every inch of the museum is a wonderland of Christmases past, with a dozen trees decorated in vintage ornaments, displays of local retailers’ Christmas giveaways, dozens of dolls, trucks and toys representing over 100 years of gift-giving.

There will also be antique quilts, quaint aprons, holiday tablecloths and handiwork, women’s jewelry, furs and hats along with candles, wreathes and tablesets. Vintage postcards and Christmas cards will also be on display.

The museum is free to the public and donations will be taken at the door. Refreshments will be served. Those with questions can call 815-347-0810.