Cameron Stone named principal at Coal City Middle School

Cameron Stone has been selected to lead the students and staff at Coal City Middle School beginning with the 2024-25 academic year.

The Coal City Community Unit 1 Board of Education approved Stone’s hiring at its meeting Wednesday. He succeeds Travis Johnson, who retires on June 30, 2024.

“The district is excited to welcome Mr. Stone to the district, and we look forward to Mr. Stone working with the students, faculty, and staff of Coal City Middle School,” said Superintendent Christopher Spencer.

Interest in the position drew six applicants, and all were interviewed by a team of administrators and a committee comprised of building level teachers and support staff. From that group three were selected for a second round of interviews. Based on those interviews, Stone was offered and accepted the position.

Stone was granted a 12 month contract that comes with a salary of $93,000 plus Board paid contributions to the Teachers Retirement System. He will also be accorded customary benefits that include vacation, sick and personal time, as well as voluntary participation in the district’s insurance plans.

Coal City Middle School is a grade six to eight building with a current enrollment of nearly 500 students and more than 50 instructional and support staff.

Stone is presently employed by Pontiac Community Consolidated School District 429 as principal of Pontiac Junior High School, a position he has held since 2022. He previously served as the school’s assistant principal.

In his role at Pontiac, Stone oversees a staff of nearly 40 educators and support personnel in a six to eighth grade building. As principal he has created professional development activities and opportunities for teachers and staff, focusing on best practices, curriculum development and student-centered instruction. During his time as the school’s assistant principal, he implemented discipline policies and procedures.

“My educational philosophy is rooted in relationships, partnerships, and accountability,” said Stone, who shared that he values a positive culture and welcomes partnerships within the community.

“Mr. Stone’s strong work ethic, ability to build relationships, attention to detail, and his previous experience as an instructional leader make him the right fit to be the next principal of Coal City Middle School,” Spencer said.

Stone attended Coal City Schools and continued his education at Eastern Illinois University earning a bachelor’s degree in career and technical education in 2015. In 2020, he obtained a master’s degree in educational administration from Illinois State University.

He began his career at Iroquois West Community Unit School District 10 as a business education teacher at Iroquois West High School. After a short time in the classroom, he moved into the role of athletic director and dean of students at Iroquois West Middle School.

For several seasons, Stone has been on the sidelines as an assistant football coach for the Coalers and previously served in the role of head coach at Iroquois West High School.

“We look forward to Mr. Stone using the experiences and knowledge he has gained from his previous districts to help Coal City Middle School and District 1 continue to improve upon its strong academics and commitment to preparing today’s learners for tomorrow’s challenges,” Spencer said.