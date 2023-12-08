Minooka High students earn Director Awards from GAVC

The winners of the Grundy Area Vocational Center Director Awards. (Photo provided by Minooka Community High School)

Five Minooka Community High School students taking classes at the Grundy Area Vocational Center have been presented with Director Awards for outstanding performance in class.

Director Award winners for November were Alizabella Elbrink in agriculture, Joseph Lucas in building trade), Emily Keefner in criminal justice, Carson Johnson in fire science, and Blake Wood in welding.

GAVC Director Award winners are presented with a prize package and have their names and photographs displayed at GAVC for the duration of the school year.

The Grundy Area Vocational Center provides student the opportunity to explore careers that would have impact on their success after high school. It focuses on six quality areas of learning: Integration of core academic skills, classroom instruction, hands-on laboratory instruction, work-based learning, personal and leadership development, and relationships with partners like businesses, industries and communities.