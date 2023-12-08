Minooka High School senior earns Rotary’s December Student of the Month award

Minooka Community High School senior Rylee Anderson, the daughter of Robert and Kristie Anderson, has been named the Channahon-Minooka Rotary Club Student of the Month for December.

Anderson maintains a 4.17 grade point average in the classroom, landing on the high honor roll, participating in the National Honor Society and participating in several activities like Interact Club, Student Council, International Thespians, Student Athletic/Activities Leadership Team and various theater productions.

“For the last three years Rylee has been a member of Interact,” said Nicole Bolek, Rylee’s nominating teacher. “As a junior, and this year as a senior, she has served as the Secretary of Interact. She has earned the respect of her peers through her hard work and leadership. Each meeting, she organized students to complete a service project. She currently has organized 17 different projects. She has documented Interact Club’s community service and inspired others to help our community grow. Through her work of promoting Interact on Instagram, our average meeting attendance is now 80 students, twice a month completing service projects.”

Rylee said service is important to her and the community, as it offers a chance to help and benefit the people around her.

“Students make a difference at their school within their community through being kind. Whether that’s by complimentingsomeone’s outfit, or volunteering at a food pantry, everyone benefits from kindness,” Rylee said.

Rylee is considering University of Illinois-Chicago and Boston University for college. She wants to major in health sciences or kinesiology and is interested in becoming an occupational therapist.