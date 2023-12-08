Cade's Corner Pub celebrates four-year anniversary with a ribbon cutting

Cade’s Corner Pub owners Duane and Deanne Cade cut the ribbon celebrating their 4-year anniversary and new Chamber membership with the Grundy County Chamber of Commerce & Industry. The owners were joined by Mayor Chris Brown, their family, staff and Chamber representatives for the event Nov. 17. (Photo provided by the Grundy County Chamber of Commerce)

Cade’s Corner Pub celebrated its four-year anniversary on Friday, Nov. 17, inviting the Grundy County Chamber of Commerce and the community for refreshments and socializing.

At this time the Grundy County Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting with Cade’s to celebrate not only their anniversary but also its new chamber membership.

Cade’s Corner Pub is a small-town bar located in downtown Morris at 424 Liberty Street. It has a family-like environment and they pride themselves on being compared to the classic “Cheers!” Cade’s offers a variety of beer and has a full bar of spirits, Touch Tunes music, gaming machines, live sports games during appropriate seasons and weekly specials that are posted to their Facebook page.

“Thank you to everyone who came out to their anniversary party and ribbon cutting as it was a huge success. We are excited to be a part of the chamber and look forward to seeing new and familiar faces come into the pub,” Duane and Deanne Cade, owners of Cade’s Corner Pub, said in a news release.

To keep up to date with Cade’s Corner Pub keep an eye on their Facebook page where they post about upcoming events, live music, drink specials, live game viewings and more. Cade’s has seven employees and the team loves to decorate for all holidays including Christmas, Halloween, Kentucky Derby, Easter, and Fourth of July.

Cade’s Corner Pub is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. until 1 a.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. until 12 a.m. They have indoor seating all year round with seasonal outdoor seating perfect for Cruise Nights, Corn Fest and the Christmas Parade!

“We are excited to have Cade’s Corner Pub apart of the chamber. The chamber team looks forward to working with Cade’s and watching their continued growth,” said Christina Van Yperen, President and CEO of the Grundy County Chamber of Commerce.

For more information on Cade’s visit their Facebook page or call 815-416-0777. For more information on the Chamber visit grundychamber.com or call 815-942-0113.