St. Juvin VFW presents flag protocol and meaning lesson at Coal City Intermediate School

Students assist Post members in folding the flag. (Photo provided by Bill Bomba)

St. Juvin Post 1336 VFW in Coal city shared a lesson on flag protocol and the meaning of the folds on a flag-draped coffin to the 4th and 5th grade students at Coal City Intermediate School on Tuesday, Nov. 14.

Members of the post explained the meaning of each othe 13 folds, along with the standardized presentation for military funeral services when presenting the folded flag to the next of kin or appropriate family members.

Volunteers from both grades then assisted in the flag folding, and students and VFW Post members assembled at the Community Veterans Memorial.

Intermediate School students view the more than 1000 names inscribed on the Memorial Wall of Honor. (Photo provided by Bill Bomba)