Morris nearing acquisition on 4 of 5 properties needed for crosswind construction

A prop plane flies over Morris Municipal Airport, which is currently the home of a $13.8 million project to construct a crosswind runway. (Eric Ginnard)

The Morris City Council approved mayor authority to close on real estate purchases relating to the Morris Airport crosswind construction Monday evening, which allows Mayor Chris Brown to sign on purchases made at the price appraisals come back for.

Brown said four of the five properties have already been appraised, but the city doesn’t have closing dates on any of the purchases yet. A fifth property is still undergoing an appraisal, but the total purchase price for the 200 acres of property is budgeted at $3.6 million.

“We’ll have to put up a portion of some money for matching purposes but other than that, everything else is covered, if I remember correctly, 80-20,” Brown said. “The 11.8 million total cost of the project is 80% of the cost covered by the grant.”

The City of Morris received the grant from the state of Illinois back in December 2021 to construct a crosswind runway. The project is expected to cost around $14.7 million total.