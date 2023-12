Morris Community High School Band Boosters will hold a Holiday Cookie Walk from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023 in the band room at MCHS, 1000 Union Street in Morris. (Photo provided by Morris Community High School)

Morris Community High School Band Boosters will hold a Holiday Cookie Walk from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Dec. 9, in the band room at MCHS, 1000 Union St., Morris.

Cookies will be sold for $8 a pound. Cash and cards will be accepted. Helpers will be available to assist if desired.