Morris Elementary District 54 to bring back Santa Shop Dec. 11-15

Morris Elementary School District 54 announced the return of its Santa Shop from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 11, to Friday, Dec. 15, at Morris Grade School, 2001 Dupont Ave., Morris.

The shop will have affordable items for students to buy for the people in their lives during school hours. The district is also seeking sponsors to help students who need a little extra magic in their lives, according to a news release. The shop will accept pre-pay options and cash. Faculty and volunteers will ensure the students spend the full pre-pay balance.

Pre-order Santa Shop credit at district54-pto.square.site.