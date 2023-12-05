Immaculate Conception School releases first trimester honor roll

Immaculate Conception School has announced the Straight A Honor Roll, High Honor Roll and Honor Roll for the first semester of the 2023-24 school year.
The recipients are as follows:
Straight A Honor Roll
Eighth grade: Braden Wickkiser
Seventh grade: Camden Synoracki, Sydney Thornton, Moira Wills
Sixth grade: Adeline Kuipers
Fifth grade: Samuel Biros, Jeffrey Borgstrom
High Honor Roll
Eighth grade: Brady Herron, Austin Perry, Ryan Resar, Josephine Walsh, Sophie Feldman, Zachary Hamer, Kyler Parker, Riley Safarcyk
Seventh grade: Caleb Bizzotto, Levi Gehris, Michael Bizzotto, Patricia Thiel
Sixth grade: Julia Bizzotto, Josie Mueller, Madeline Resar
Fifth grade: Kellan Kuhel, Dominic Boblak, Lucy Munsell, Isabella Gonzales-Guerrero, Tatiana Garcia
Honor Roll
Seventh grade: Olivia Awe, Elise Cherven, Mallory Munsell, Joshua Costa, JD Bell
Sixth grade: Yeisy Balbuena, Avery Perry, Morgan Smith, Kelsey Conley
Fifth grade: Noah Harper, Sophia Ramos, Anthony Ferreyra