Immaculate Conception School releases first trimester honor roll

Immaculate Conception School has announced the Straight A Honor Roll, High Honor Roll and Honor Roll for the first semester of the 2023-24 school year.

The recipients are as follows:

Straight A Honor Roll

Eighth grade: Braden Wickkiser

Seventh grade: Camden Synoracki, Sydney Thornton, Moira Wills

Sixth grade: Adeline Kuipers

Fifth grade: Samuel Biros, Jeffrey Borgstrom

High Honor Roll

Eighth grade: Brady Herron, Austin Perry, Ryan Resar, Josephine Walsh, Sophie Feldman, Zachary Hamer, Kyler Parker, Riley Safarcyk

Seventh grade: Caleb Bizzotto, Levi Gehris, Michael Bizzotto, Patricia Thiel

Sixth grade: Julia Bizzotto, Josie Mueller, Madeline Resar

Fifth grade: Kellan Kuhel, Dominic Boblak, Lucy Munsell, Isabella Gonzales-Guerrero, Tatiana Garcia

Honor Roll

Seventh grade: Olivia Awe, Elise Cherven, Mallory Munsell, Joshua Costa, JD Bell

Sixth grade: Yeisy Balbuena, Avery Perry, Morgan Smith, Kelsey Conley

Fifth grade: Noah Harper, Sophia Ramos, Anthony Ferreyra