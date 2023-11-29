Joyful Crystals opens in downtown Minooka

Joyful Crystal’s owners Erika Blanco and Matt Bielski had a ribbon cutting ceremony with the Channahon Minooka Chamber/Grundy County Chamber on Nov. 7. Mayor Ric Offerman, Christina Van Yperen of the Chamber and the Blanco-Bielski family helped cut the ribbon of the new downtown Minooka store. (Photo provided by the Grundy County Chamber of Commerce)

A new healing crystals and energy healing shop has opened in downtown Minooka.

Joyful Crystals opened at 304 W. Mondamin St., Suite 120 and is owned by Erika Blanco and Matt Bielski. They have owned the business for four years, but officially opened their Minooka location in November.

“We offer natural healing crystals and energy healing through Reiki,” Erika Blanco said. “I am a Reiki Master that loves to help heal others through Reiki.”

The store is open Tuesday-Thursday from 10 a.m. – 7 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and by appointment.

A ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the new business was held on Nov. 7 with Mayor Rick Offerman and the Channahon Minooka Chamber/Grundy County Chamber of Commerce & Industry.

“Erika and Matt offer a unique business here that provides an opportunity to increase positivity in our lives,” Chamber President & CEO Christina Van Yperen said.

Joyful Crystals welcomes everyone – Those familiar with Reiki and those who are new to healing crystals and energy. The Blanco-Bielski Family looks forward to continuing to grow their business and to spread loving and peaceful healing energy.

“We are a small business that operates with the intention of healing and helping others,” she said.

For more information on Joyful Crystals call 815-690-3138, visit their website at joyfulcrystals.com or find the business on Facebook.

For more information on the Channahon Minooka Chamber/Grundy County Chamber call 815-942-0113 or visit grundychamber.com.