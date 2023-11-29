Heartland Bank names recipient of annual Heart of Our Community award

Heartland Bank in Minooka presented Robin White with the Heart of Our Community award at its Connect 4 event on Thursday, Nov. 16, recognizing White for time volunteering and helping others in the community.

White is described as a person who believes “the idea of elevating our community benefits everyone,” and demonstrates this every day with her involvement in various community activities. White serves on the Minooka Village Board of Trustees where she chairs the Economic Development Committee.

She is also the president of St. Mary’s Council of Catholic Women, volunteers monthly with the Community Nutrition Network, is a talented quilter who donates her quilts, and is involved in a vintage car club.

To congratulate White, Ashley Jurkas, Retail Manager at Heartland Bank’s Minooka branch, presented her with an award and a $100 Visa gift card.

