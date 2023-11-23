The Local Scene: Home for the Holidays, On Broadway Dancers, and more in Morris

1. Morris Home for the Holidays Lighted Parade: 5:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 24

Kick off the Christmas season with a lighted parade through downtown Morris at 5:30 p.m. Friday, which features many displays and many, many lights.

2. Morris Home for the Holidays House Walk: 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 25

Morris Home for the Holidays continues Saturday with the House Walk for Charity, which costs $20. Those participating get to walk through the decorated homes of Tim and Tracy Anderson, Julie Hanson and Travis Nelson, and Green Acres Morris owners John and Caroline Cummings along with the Morris Municipal Building to see all of the decorations.

3. On Broadway Dancers annual Christmas show: 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 25, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 26

The On Broadway Dancers return to the Coal City Performing Arts Center for their annual Christmas show, a variety show filled with dancing, improv and more. Admission is $15, and all funding goes toward the On Broadway Dance Center. They will also be raising money to provide gifts for children who are battling cancer, and won’t make it home for Christmas.

4. Visit with Santa: 9:15 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26 at the Morris Library, 604 Liberty St.

Santa makes one of his first appearances of the season at the Morris Public Library. Those wishing to visit Santa should call 815-942-6880 to register ahead of time or visit the library’s front desk.

5. Grundy County Historical Society’s Festival of Trees: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Sunday

The Grundy County Historical Society’s Festival of Tree kicks off its second weekend, where the museum hosts and auction and bake sale. Those interested in auction items can visit bidluckyauctions.com, but it’s worth a trip to the museum just to see the decorations and all the raffle items.