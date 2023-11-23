Catholic Charities hosts seminar about managing fall concerns starting Dec. 12 in Minooka

Catholic Charities is hosting A Matter of Balance: Managing Concerns about Falls from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 12 at the Three Rivers Library, 209 N. Wabena Ave. in Minooka.

These courses are for people who have turned down the chances to go out with family or friends because of fall concerns, and those who spend less time engaging in hobbies because they might fall.

A Matter of Balance helps people improve their quality of life and remain independent. The prgoram will help people set realistic goals to increase activity, change their environment to reduce risk factors, and learn simple exercises to increase strength and balance.

This program is free, and those who attend will be provided with a workbook, snacks and refreshments.

For more information or to register, call Jan at 815-933-7791.