Stavanger Lutheran Church hosts Scandinavian Christmas program

Stavanger Lutheran Church, 2904 N. 32nd Rd. north of Seneca, is presenting its annual Scandinavian Christmas program at 7 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 3.

Gifted singers and musicians from around the area have been invited to perform, and congregation youth will sing several Christmas carols while dressed in Norwegian attire.

The program will end with audience participation in singing a number of carols.

Following the program, everyone is invited to the fellowship hall for a variety of Norweigian delicacies and cookies.

The community is invited to attend to usher in the Advent and Christmas season. Fore more information, call 815-357-6514.