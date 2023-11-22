Morris Herald Angels campaign kicks off

The Morris Herald Angels campaign is underway! This is a great opportunity to reflect on the positive impact of these donations on the Grundy County community.

Giving to United Way of Grundy County through this year’s Morris Herald Angels will help others in need in Grundy County, and every dollar makes a difference. The funds raised will support more than 50 local programs to address the community’s most critical needs for the health, education, and financial stability of every person in our communities.

Morris Herald Angels donations will be invested in programs that address basic human needs, education, health, crisis intervention, domestic violence, mental health, homelessness, transportation, and disaster relief for youth, families, low-income individuals, persons with disabilities, seniors, and veterans.

Funds are essential in helping cover the rising food costs for the Community Nutrition Network programs, serving senior citizens in Grundy County. In the last few years, the Home Delivered Meals program, serving home-bound seniors, has doubled in size, and the Senior Dining program has exploded in popularity.

Donations will also help the littlest children of Grundy County to achieve future school success through the Easterseals Jumpstart Home Visiting Program. Over 85 individuals this year alone have learned and practiced developmental skills, made an achieved family goal, and accessed resources that have increased family connections. United Way of Grundy County funds programs that provide diverse, critical lifesaving services for victims of domestic violence and sexual assault through Guardian Angel community services. These programs help adults, children, and families who are suffering and seeking assistance in getting away from dangerous life circumstances or healing from the traumatic impact of sexual assault.

Another program provides quality in-home independent living support to people with disabilities through Illinois Valley Industries. These supports increase confidence, health, safety, and well-being while helping people with disabilities lead full and meaningful lives in a community they love.

The funds raised will also help stock the We Care of Grundy County food pantry, which has grown increasingly busy since the pandemic, with new families emerging almost weekly. With over 70% of low-income residents spending over half their monthly income on rent, providing free food relieves families continually struggling with rising living costs and household budgets stretched to the breaking point.

“We continue to see an increased need for the human service programs that we fund,” said Karen Nall, United Way of Grundy County executive director. “Calls to our 2-1-1 service have seen a significant increase over the last year. Calls for housing and shelter assistance increased by 60% and utility assistance calls have doubled. Mental health needs continue to be on the rise in our community, with a 20% increase in calls for this service.

“The Morris Herald Angels Campaign gives us an opportunity to raise funds that will positively impact these programs and many others. Every dollar will make a difference and will help more than one non-profit agency, more than one program, and more than one person in Grundy County.”