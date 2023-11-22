Grundy County Clerk warns of DD214 service charging a hefty fee

Grundy County Clerk and Recorder Kay Olson issued a news release Tuesday warning veterans of a company offering to submit military discharge papers, the DD214, on behalf of veterans, to be recorded or to provide copies of a DD214 for a hefty fee.

This is a service the Grundy County Recorder’s Office provides free of charge. Any veteran wishing to record their military discharge papers may do so by bringing their DD214 in person or can mail them to the office. The DD214 will be recorded and the veteran will receive copies free of charge.

Any veteran with questions or concerns are encouraged to call theRecorder’s Office at 815-941-3224, or the Grundy County Veteran’s Assistance Commission at 815-941-3512. They may also visit the Recorder’s Office in the Grundy County Courthouse,111 E. Washington St., Room 11, Morris.